Market correction an opportunity to buy; private banks, NBFCs in sweet spot: Pros

This week saw the first signs of correction in the global markets and India too after touching 30,000 on the Sensex again. Nifty failed to hold on to 9200 levels after hitting the all-time high during the week. Nifty Bank too was showing tiredness post RBI policy.

Some of the events that took place through the week were RBI Monetary Policy, USA launched a missile strike in Syria in response to the chemical attack by Assad regime, which led to surge in crude prices.

To assess all the events that transpired in the week gone by and its impact on market going forward, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Manish Sonthalia, Head-Equities, PMS, and Aashish Somaiyaa, MD & CEO of Motilal Oswal AMC and Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com.

Sonthalia clearly believes that if a correction comes in then it would be healthy for the market because currently there is too much froth. It will be a good investment opportunity for long-term investors especially with pass through of GST and foreign investors? again favouring emerging markets, he adds.

It is a bottom-up stock picking market, says Sonthalia, adding that correction will give a good opportunity for people sitting on the sidelines to get into the market.

Somaiyaa says one hasn?t seen any let up in inflows into equity market and mutual funds and they are likely to sustain. March saw around Rs 10,000 crore of net inflow into Mutual Funds alone, he adds. However, with funds not stopping, one needs to get cautious.

Talking about Reliance Industries, Sonthalia says the only concern was with regards to Reliance Jio but the 72 million subscriber number would be comforting for RIL investors.

With regards to Larsen and Toubro, the visibility is now good and there is a possibility of seeing 15 percent CAGR between now and the next 3-4 years. Valuations too are comfortable.

Sonthalia also thinks it is still good to accumulate stocks like Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors etc on back of discretionary consumption seeing a comeback.

However, he is not so upbeat on micro-finance companies and public sector banks. NBFCs and private banks would remain in a sweet spot.

Technically Ashwani Gujral believes the market is likely to move sideways between 9000 and 9200.

He recommends buying Avenue Supermarkets, Capital First and Sundaram Fasteners on dips. For long-term investors, he does not advise going short but says instead look for opportunities in key stocks.

Below is the transcript of the discussion.

Sonia: Things have been really good so far, do you think that this market is in for a bit of a correction in the near term?

Sonthalia: If the correction comes it is going to be very healthy because post demonetisation we saw the markets correct briefly to 7900 and then it is one way journey. I think there is too much of froth in the short term. If you are a long term investor there is a big opportunity out here because not only have we seen GST go through both houses of parliament and land mark reforms and emerging markets (EMs) as a basket is now becoming very favourable from a foreign investors point of view. However in the short term, the markets have run up too soon, too fast.

I think if there is a correction, it would be a good opportunity to buy those individual stocks, whatever you want to buy, it is a going to be a bottom up stock picking case in any case. So, I am more glad that the correction has come through and it would provide a good opportunity for people who want to buy or maybe sitting on the side-lines to get into the markets.

Anuj: The other talking point has been the domestic retail money which via mutual funds has been supporting the market and has stayed intact. Do you see more flows into the markets and as a Fund Manager is it getting a bit tough to manage the kind of money that you are getting now at these valuations?

Somaiyaa: Flows are sustaining, there is absolutely no let-up. We are in the first week of April and anytime now you will get the final numbers for what was the March collection in terms of gross flows, net flows etc. My bet is that it was pretty much more like Rs 10000 crore net flows or somewhere in that kind of vicinity in March and it is only mutual funds, I am not talking about PMS or alternates, those are separate numbers altogether.

Alternates are becoming a significant part of the market as well. So, the point is that there is no let-up on flows at all.

In fact in your previous statement you mentioned about scarcity premium. So, definitely last three times the market has gone to 8900 and come back because earnings didn?t kind of catch-up. This is probably the fourth attempt where we are around 9000 and everybody is having huge expectations. So, keeping that in mind definitely from a fund managers perspective huge amount of inflows and there are few islands of excellence in the market, we have to be cautious.

Anuj: The way Reliance and Larsen & Toubro have come back, what have you made of that? A multiyear sort of a range has been broken on Reliance for sure and Larsen as well has been phenomenal the way that stock has moved, what is the market betting on?

Sonthalia: The concerned point on Reliance was the telecom business. When you had that specific number come through ? 72 million subscribers ? that was a comforting factor because people were betting on 10 crore subscribers to achieve a breakeven and if you have hit 70 million subscribers, there is some ray of hope from this side of business. Rest of the businesses were doing extremely well. So, that is the silver lining on Reliance and stock price has actually railed.

In the case of Larsen & Toubro, I think now there is greater visibility that for the next 3-4 years you should be seeing a 15 percent CAGR and that sort of a thing is not there is the price. So, that is what the markets are looking into. We own L&T in one of our portfolios. So, I am able to talk specifically more about this.

I see a 15 percent CAGR growth in profits in L&T between now and the next 3-4 years. So, I think the valuations are perfectly comfortable. In general case also large caps have more value than midcaps and smallcaps in anycase, so that is the main reason why L&T is rallying. I think there is even more upside from these levels in the case of Larsen.

Sonia: It has been a great season for IPOs as well, look at Avenue Supermarts, something that you guys hold in one of your funds, you have Shankara Building that did extremely well. Some of these are niche stories, do you see more potential here?

Sonthalia: I don?t own D-Mart in my portfolio for the simple reason that today the markets are building in greater asset turns and increase in margins. So, 15 percent margin, may be going up to 18.5 percent and asset turns actually improving from what it was currently. So, that is people who are actually buying the stock are looking into those aspects, that is how they are able to justify the valuations or put it simply can you see 2024-2025 earnings at Rs 700 price? I can?t. So, I don?t have it in my fund. Otherwise it is a great story but may be the price is not right for me to look into it.

Anuj: We will be starting with earnings season next week, do you get a sense that this market is now in a position to absorb one more earnings shocker or one more earnings disappointment or do you think earnings this quarter have to deliver or at least the downgrade cycle has to end for this market to continue with the pace at which it is going?

Somaiyaa: Not only does the market expect delivery on the earnings front but also like a healthy trend if you really ask me because there have been three disappointments in the last two years, three attempts at 8900 and one or the other accident has hit the market. I don?t think there is much scope to take more accidents at this point in time.

I am also concerned from the experience that investors will have because people are walking in, other assets classes are not serving them well, obviously that is how equity becomes like a main stay. So, this is the kind of time when a lot of new people any which way start increasing allocation even if they are not first time investors. So, even from investor experience perspective as well as from valuation perspective, I would be pretty watchful if there is any early signs of a disappointment out there.

Anuj: The other key talking point for this market has been the way discretionary consumption has made a comeback, stocks like Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, Maruti has hit a fresh high, you have a lot of these stocks in your portfolio, good time to still accumulate these stocks?

Sonthalia: Good time to still accumulate these stocks and more from the point of view of the fact that GST is coming and many of these items are going to see margin expansion because you were paying high rates of tax in the pre GST regime, with the new rates of tax there will be some saving on the total tax paid, obviously my belief is that there will be ways in which you can retain some of those margins and not pass it entirely to the customers. So, there is a case for margin expansion and you have to balance that with gross margin compression because commodity prices are on the up move when you look at it on a year on year basis. This will be a interplay on margins and on the topline it will not be only about volume growth, it will be also about pricing growth. So, nominal growth in sales leading to a higher operating leverage and flow down through the PAT, I think is not fully built in from next 2-3 years point of view. So, definitely consumer discretionary is one of the main areas or consumption in general should be the main focus area if you are looking at let us say 2019, 2020 or may be even 2022 point of view.

Sonia: What about banks, some of these banks like RBL etc have done phenomenally well. It is a stock that your team has been positive on in general. What banks, look good even at these levels?

Sonthalia: There is a general problem with PSU banks, that is a given and the problems are not going to get solved in a hurry. So, NBFCs and private sector banks will be in a sweet spot. Then it is all about the growth rates and the price that you want to pay for the growth. If a bank is growing at 50 percent, what is the price that you want to pay? RBL maybe a case in point but there are other banks as well which maybe growing at 20 percent, these are also good bets. So, it is across the board, it is a interplay on the quality of management, the credit appraisal standards, what is the price you are paying and what is the growth. So, you have a plethora of names in that space, take your pick within both NBFCs and the private sector banking space. I am not so bullish on the MFI space because it is an area where there is a whole lot of - you saw what happened in UP, the farm loan waiver, these are some of the areas which will impact the MFI space in a big way. So, more focused on the private sector banks and NBFCs but not so focused on or not so positive on the PSU banks and the MFI space.

Anuj: What is driving the move in stocks like Edelweiss, IIFL, do you think it is a reflection of the way the Indian household are moving their money into financial assets and do you see more rally for this particular space?

Somaiyaa: The space is in play according to me for three or four reasons. One, very clearly is that they are in multiple businesses which get tailwinds from capital markets. So, whether it is a broking or a wealth management or if you see even asset management businesses within these, they are at different stages of development on each of these businesses but definitely this is one space. The second is that in some way or the other, whether it is mortgage finance or whether it is general NBFC SMA lending whichever business, second is these kind of areas.

Third is they have invested over the last 3-5 years during the tough times and now they are seeing tremendous operating leverage coming through in each of these investments. So, all in all a capital market play, lesser play for fixed income kind of asset classes, a huge movement in capital market related products or even if you look at alternative asset classes or alternative products. So, there are multiple drivers for these kind of businesses. NBFC, capital market, too many combinations which are playing in favour.

Sonia: Are we going to see 35000 on the Sensex first or 25000 next?

Somaiyaa: There is no reason to believe that we are going all the way to 25000, I don?t see any reason for that to happen. 35000 I don?t know when but that looks like a higher probability than what you are talking about ? 25000.

Sonia: You agree with that?

Sonthalia: I don?t think markets are going to correct in a hurry, there are just too much of flows. There were flows from the domestic side, it has seen a massive tailwind. Obviously demonetisation has only helped that cause and people are looking at ways in which you can invest and real rates have turned positive. Now it is the foreign funds which are going to chase Indian markets because the emerging market as a space has become very favourable and India?s currency is appreciating. So, from 68 or 69, it has gone up to 64. So, you are looking at 7-8 percent return in dollar terms for them. So, money is going to come through. It is a balance between whether you remain rational versus markets remaining irrational. I think the focus is just on that, that we try to remain rational at all points in time inspite of the fact that near term markets can remain bullish or very euphoric.

Anuj: Momentous week, we hit 30000 but on Friday we did see some correction. Do you get a sense that we are at the start of a first correction for 2017?

Gujral: A 200 point move I don?t think should be looked at as a correction but sideways is coming and the reason for that is that Reliance which has moved up almost 40 percent, even if it gives back 100 points, that will keep pressure on the indices. Plus private banks are also participating on this move. So, if Reliance and private banks both get on the down side, plus you have IT etc which is not doing as well, I would think we could test the lower end of this range which is about 9050.

The whole point is that above 9000, lot of people came into the market and often when that happens, when there is a gush of money or gush of participants that come in, the market tends to go sideways and often does not reward immediately. So, I think we are still in this 9050-9250 type of band and possibly around 9050 would be a better time to put fresh money to work.

Sonia: What about your view on individual stocks for next week? Do you have 2 or 3 stock ideas either on the buy or on the sell side?

Gujral: My sense is that since this is a weekly show, more targeted towards investors, I think on declines if you get something like Avenue Supermarts, although it did very well today, it could still have more upside given the reasons I have been talking about all day that the supply is very limited. So, any sort of dip on Avenue Supermarts should be bought. We are looking for target of Rs 850 may be over a period of time, not immediately.

Similarly Capital First is in extremely strong momentum. In this correction you are likely to find lower levels. Again looking for target of Rs 900.

Also Sundaram Fasteners which has been making fresh intermediate highs, any sort of 10 percent odd correction would give you a great entry opportunities.

Longer term investor should not try to go short or exit, he should look for opportunities in key stocks where he should try to make the best use of lower levels.

Anuj: One of your calls which has worked out, one of your longer term calls is the midcap real estate. I think was last month or month before that, we had discussed that first. They have corrected a bit this week, any stock that is looking good now?

Gujral: They are in a mark-up phase and they are in a mark-up phase on the weekly chart. It means that for the last three or four years they have done nothing, nobody owns them, everybody is negative and the stocks are making multi-month highs. That means that the initial phase of buying is happening, the good news is yet to come. So, on all declines midcap real estate is a space which people should enter into. My personal sense is with this RERA etc more transparency will come in. People shunned this sector because they weren?t sure of the balance sheet or the projects etc but with RERA coming in it will be like Sebi in the markets. So, chances are much more upside is ahead. So, buy on all declines on all of these stocks.