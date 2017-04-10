Market at record closing high ahead of RBI meet outcome; Sensex fails to hold 30K

Moneycontrol News

Equity benchmarks as well as broader markets jumped to fresh record closing highs on Wednesday but the BSE Sensex failed to hold 30,000-mark as investors awaited outcome of two-day Monetary Policy Committee meet due Thursday.

The 30-share BSE the Sensex was up 64.02 points at 29,974.24 after hitting an intraday high of 30,007.48.

Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki and L&T helped the Nifty close above 9,250 level but the selling pressure in HDFC, Infosys and ITC limited upside. The 50-share NSE index touched a record high of 9,273.90 intraday, before closing up 27.30 points at 9,265.15 amid consolidation.

Nifty has almost reached to its immediate target of 9300 and is likely to see some pause prior to further rise, Jayant Manglik of Religare Securities says.

Traders should extra maintain caution on the rate sensitive part especially the banking pack due to scheduled expiry of Nifty Bank weekly contracts, he advises.

CLSA has raised its March 2018 Nifty target to 10,000 against 9,700 earlier and raised target multiple by 0.5x to 17.5x. It believes FII flows should remain conducive as India's relative performance has also improved.

The broader markets outperformed benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap gaining 0.75 percent on strong breadth. About five shares gained for every two shares declining on the NSE.

Nifty Bank also ended at record closing high ahead of RBI commentary, up half a percent but PSU Bank index gained nearly 1.5 percent. Axis Bank and SBI gained more than 1 percent whereas ICICI Bank lost 0.66 percent.

Majority of economists expect the RBI to maintain status quo but the commentary will be closely watched, especially after the apex bank changed its monetary policy stance to neutral from accommodative and ahead of more monsoon predictions.

HSBC expects the RBI to keep policy rates on hold on April 6, saying the central bank could well choose to tread a middle path - acknowledge that global pressures have abated, but in the same breath stress that domestic uncertainties remain. Markets may view this as dovish on the margin.

Reliance Industries was the biggest contributor to Sensex' gains, up 3.19 percent at Rs 1,414.90, the highest closing level since January 17, 2008. The stock crossed market capitalisation of Rs 4.5 lakh crore.

"Newcomer Jio's 72 million paid customers are credit positive for parent Reliance Industries as subscriber enrolment reduces cash flow uncertainty of the telecom business, Moody's Investors Service said. The rating agency's calculation shows that Jio will be able to generate revenue of about Rs 21,300 crore for the current financial year, assuming all 72 million users pay Rs 303 per 28 days between July 2017 and March 2018.

(Disclosure: Reliance Industries, the parent company of Reliance Jio, owns Network 18 and Moneycontrol.com.)

Country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki gained 4.4 percent as according to SIAM, its Brezza became No 1 SUV by volumes. Its market share in utility vehicle segment also increased to 26 percent in FY17 from 15.4 percent in FY16.

Adani Ports stock price surged 4.5 percent after the company has received back the entire outstanding loans, advances and deposits of Rs 3,500 crore given to related parties. Other reason could be that the company may be going international as it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Malaysian company to set up port there.

BHEL rallied 2.5 percent as the state-run power equipment maker said capacity addition in 12th 5-year plan surpassed by 9 percent versus government target. Lupin was up 1.3 percent on tentative approval from US FDA for gUloric tablets.

IT stocks remained under pressure amidst H1-B visa concerns. Infosys was down 1.4 percent and TCS gained 0.4 percent.

Among others, L&T, HUL, Tata Steel, BHEL and NTPC gained 1-2 percent whereas HDFC plunged 2.8 percent.

Aditya Birla Money was locked at 20 percent upper circuit amid heavy volumes after the Aditya Birla Idea Payments Bank received licence from the Reserve Bank of India to start payments bank. Shares of Titan gained nearly 7 percent as investors cheered the company's positive comments on its performance in the fourth quarter.

Shankara Building Products share price rallied smartly on day 1 and closed at Rs 632.45, up 37.5 percent over its issue price of Rs 460.