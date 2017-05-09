Many midcaps turned multibaggers in last 1 year, but it is time to reduce exposure: Experts

Moneycontrol News

The liquidity driven rally, which drove many midcap stocks higher in the last one year might be staring at stretched valuations now which have raised a cause of concern among many analysts on D-Street.

The rally backed by strong inflows from domestic institutional investors (DIIs) contributed the most to the rise in midcap space. Midcaps now trade at a 19 percent premium to the Nifty on a P/E basis.

Midcap stocks which more than doubled investors' wealth in the last one year include names like Indian Bank, Sun TV, Bajaj Finserv, Piramal Enterprises, and Bank of India. More than 20 stocks gave over 50 percent return in the last one year.

Following the relatively much strong rally of 25-28 percent in the midcap/smallcap indices during January-April 2017 (compared to 11-13 percent in Nifty/Sensex), the midcaps are now trading at relatively richer valuations.

“Midcaps are now trading at much rich valuation, and the risk-reward has turned unfavourable. It might be a good idea to increase the exposure to the largecap stocks in your portfolio,” said a Sharekhan report.

“It is only a tactical call and we remain constructive on Indian equity markets and believe that a sustainable multi-year rally is ahead of us,” it said. Retail inflows are driven by lack of decent returns in other asset classes, reflected in the ever increasing Equity AUMs of Mutual Funds and other investment vehicles.

The premium has expanded on a month-on-month basis for the third consecutive month, according to a report. In FY17, mid-caps have delivered 35 percent positive returns compared to 19 percent by the Nifty50, Motilal Oswal said in a report. “Over the last five years, mid-caps have outperformed the Nifty by 50 percent,” it said.

The sharp rally in the Indian markets has been driven by the constructive long-term outlook on the Indian economy and various high-frequency macro indicators pointing to a gradual pick- up in momentum, suggest experts.

With the implementation of goods and services tax (GST), many companies will see a re-rating but that is still some time away. However, for the short term, many midcaps runs the risk of getting corrected whenever the liquidity tide reverses and if earnings fail to catch-up.

“The kind of run-up we have seen in the midcaps, it definitely calls for caution. The midcap index is trading at about 34-35 times trailing earnings. Those are historically high valuations,” Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO of Envision Capital told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Even from a global perspective, within the emerging market universe, the appreciation in the Indian markets has been relatively higher and therefore, the Indian equities are trading at a premium valuation to the MSCI Emerging Market index.

“We have never seen these PE multiples before and even in the great bull market of 2006 to 2008, the valuations of the midcap index were more like 25-27 times versus that they are trading at 34-35 times. So it definitely calls for caution,” he said.

Shah further added that there are definitely pockets of value but that would require taking some kind of a contrarian approach but otherwise on the whole at a very aggregate level, the midcap pack is definitely expensive from keeping in mind especially what has happened in the past.