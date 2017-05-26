Manappuram Finance shares soar 6.5% post Q4 show

Shares of Manappuram Finance today surged 6.5 per cent after the company reported a 54 per cent increase in net profit for the March quarter.

The stock soared 6.42 per cent to Rs 94.45 on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company jumped 6.53 per cent to Rs 94.55.

Manappuram Finance, a gold loan NBFC, yesterday reported a 54 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 200.57 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

The company had earned a net profit of Rs 130.70 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 905.50 crore in the last quarter of 2016-17, from Rs 655.48 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal, Manappuram Finance said in a statement.

The company declared fourth interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each for 2016-17.