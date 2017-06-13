App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 13, 2017 10:28 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Maintain Nifty FY18 target at 9,825; HDFC Bank, ITC, Infosys top buys: IDFC

Within midcaps, the research house is positive on Dish TV, AIA Engineering and Torrent Pharma.

Maintain Nifty FY18 target at 9,825; HDFC Bank, ITC, Infosys top buys: IDFC

Anish Damania of IDFC said the market will now closely monitor an expected short-term disruption from GST implementation and a still looming mild threat from El Nino.

He continues to maintain Nifty FY18 target at 9,825.

He said top buys in the large cap space are HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Infosys, Power Grid, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, HPCL, Motherson Sumi, UPL, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra and Aurobindo Pharma.

Within midcaps, the research house is positive on Dish TV, AIA Engineering and Torrent Pharma, he added.

"Top picks in the small cap space are Chennai Petroleum, Sterlite Technologies, Rallis India, NBVL and Teamlease. Top sells are Bajaj Auto, Nestle, BHEL, Titan, Container Corporation and DLF," Damania said.

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.