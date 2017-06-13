Maintain Nifty FY18 target at 9,825; HDFC Bank, ITC, Infosys top buys: IDFC

Anish Damania of IDFC said the market will now closely monitor an expected short-term disruption from GST implementation and a still looming mild threat from El Nino.

He continues to maintain Nifty FY18 target at 9,825.

He said top buys in the large cap space are HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Infosys, Power Grid, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, HPCL, Motherson Sumi, UPL, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra and Aurobindo Pharma.

Within midcaps, the research house is positive on Dish TV, AIA Engineering and Torrent Pharma, he added.