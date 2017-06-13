Maintain Nifty FY18 target at 9,825; HDFC Bank, ITC, Infosys top buys: IDFC
Within midcaps, the research house is positive on Dish TV, AIA Engineering and Torrent Pharma.
Anish Damania of IDFC said the market will now closely monitor an expected short-term disruption from GST implementation and a still looming mild threat from El Nino.
He continues to maintain Nifty FY18 target at 9,825.
He said top buys in the large cap space are HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Infosys, Power Grid, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, HPCL, Motherson Sumi, UPL, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra and Aurobindo Pharma.
Within midcaps, the research house is positive on Dish TV, AIA Engineering and Torrent Pharma, he added."Top picks in the small cap space are Chennai Petroleum, Sterlite Technologies, Rallis India, NBVL and Teamlease. Top sells are Bajaj Auto, Nestle, BHEL, Titan, Container Corporation and DLF," Damania said.