Mahindra AMC launches 2 new schemes

Apr 11, 2017 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd (MAMCPL) will launch two open-ended schemes - - Mahindra Mutual Fund Bal Vikas Yojana and Mahindra Mutual Fund Badhat Yojana.

Mahindra Mutual Fund Bal Vikas Yojana, an open ended balanced scheme, seeks to generate capital appreciation and income generation over medium to long term through investment in equity and equity related instruments as well as debt and money market instruments.

Investments in this fund can be made only in the name of the minor child and contributions in the investment account could be made by all family members and friends. The fund offers optional lock-in investment till the child turns 18 years old, said a company official here.

The second scheme Mahindra Mutual Fund Badhat Yojana - an open ended equity scheme - is best suited for investors who are keen to get medium to long-term capital appreciation through investment predominantly in equity and equity related securities including derivatives, he said.

