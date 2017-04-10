Madhabi Puri Buch takes charge as SEBI whole time member

Moneycontrol News

Madhabi Puri Buch on Thursday took charge as whole time member at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in Mumbai for a tenure of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Buch will handle market regulation department, market intermediaries regulation and supervision department, integrated surveillance department, department of economic and policy analysis, office of investor assistance and education, National Institute of Securities Markets and information technology department.

Prior to joining SEBI, Buch served as consultant to the New Development Bank in Shanghai, China. She also served as the Head of the Singapore office of the private equity firm, Greater Pacific Capital.

She was also the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at ICICI Securities Limited and as Executive Director, on the Board of ICICI Bank.

Buch also served as a non-executive director on the Boards of various companies.