you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jul 11, 2017 02:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

M-cap of BSE-listed cos soars to record high of Rs 130 lakh cr

The BSE 30-share Sensex was trading 153.91 points higher and touched a lifetime high of 31,885.11 in the afternoon.

M-cap of BSE-listed cos soars to record high of Rs 130 lakh cr

Total market valuation of all listed companies on BSE touched a record high of Rs 130 lakh crore helped by strong gains in the broader market today.

The BSE 30-share Sensex was trading 153.91 points higher and touched a lifetime high of 31,885.11 in the afternoon.

Led by gains in the stock market, market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE listed companies rose to Rs 1,30,13,277 crore (over USD 2 trillion). There are over 5,200 companies listed on BSE, of which over 2,666 are traded actively.

The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 54.30 points to 9,825.35.

From the 30-share pack, 18 stocks were trading in the green led by Tata Motors, Infosys, NTPC and TCS.

The total market valuation of all listed firms on BSE had first hit Rs 100 trillion level on November 28, 2014.

RIL is the most valued company in the country with a market valuation of Rs 4,86,060.31 crore followed by TCS (Rs 4,75,298.47 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 4,34,136.90 crore), ITC (Rs 4,02,601.24 crore) and HDFC (Rs 2,62,046.92 crore).

