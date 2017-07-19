App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jul 19, 2017 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

M-cap of BSE companies soars to life high of Rs 131 lakh crore

Total market valuation of all listed companies on the BSE surged to a record high of over Rs 131 lakh crore on Wednesday brought about by upbeat sentiment in the broader market.

M-cap of BSE companies soars to life high of Rs 131 lakh crore

Total market valuation of all listed companies on the BSE surged to a record high of over Rs 131 lakh crore on Wednesday brought about by upbeat sentiment in the broader market.

At the close of trade on Wednesday, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 1,31,26,644 crore (over USD 2 trillion).

There are over 5,200 companies listed on the BSE, of which 2,853 are actively traded.

The BSE 30-share index gained 244.36 points, or 0.77 per cent, to close at 31,955.35.

Among sectoral indices, BSE metal rose the most by 1.95 per cent followed by healthcare 1.78 per cent. From the 30-share pack, 25 stocks ended with gains led by Bharti Airtel and Coal India Ltd.

Mid-cap and small-cap indices firmed up 1.01 per cent and 0.99 per cent, respectively.

"Market is recovering from yesterday's languid trading while investors are likely to put focus on stock specifics to overcome the risk of premium valuation," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

At the BSE, 1,717 stocks advanced, while 985 declined and 151 remained unchanged. As many as 112 stocks touched their 52-week highs on the course on Wednesday.

tags #Business #India #Market

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.