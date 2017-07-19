M-cap of BSE companies soars to life high of Rs 131 lakh crore

Total market valuation of all listed companies on the BSE surged to a record high of over Rs 131 lakh crore on Wednesday brought about by upbeat sentiment in the broader market.

At the close of trade on Wednesday, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 1,31,26,644 crore (over USD 2 trillion).

There are over 5,200 companies listed on the BSE, of which 2,853 are actively traded.

The BSE 30-share index gained 244.36 points, or 0.77 per cent, to close at 31,955.35.

Among sectoral indices, BSE metal rose the most by 1.95 per cent followed by healthcare 1.78 per cent. From the 30-share pack, 25 stocks ended with gains led by Bharti Airtel and Coal India Ltd.

Mid-cap and small-cap indices firmed up 1.01 per cent and 0.99 per cent, respectively.

"Market is recovering from yesterday's languid trading while investors are likely to put focus on stock specifics to overcome the risk of premium valuation," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

At the BSE, 1,717 stocks advanced, while 985 declined and 151 remained unchanged. As many as 112 stocks touched their 52-week highs on the course on Wednesday.