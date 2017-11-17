App
Nov 16, 2017 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Liquor stocks on a high in today's trade. Do you own any?

Stocks like Radico Khaitan, Globus Spirits, GM Breweries, Empee Distiller, Som Distilleries and Tilaknagar Industries surged anywhere between 5 percent and 15 percent from previous close.

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
 
 
Liquor stocks were buzzing in today's trade. Although there was no sector-specific news to trigger the uptick in liquor stocks, they could have rallied on the back of a healthy market run-up.

Stocks like Radico Khaitan, Empee DistillerGlobus Spirits, Pioneer DistilleriesGM Breweries,  Som Distilleries and Tilaknagar Industries surged anywhere between 5 percent and 15 percent from previous close.

Moneycontrol studied how stocks in the breweries and distillery sector performed across multiple time periods -- one, three and five-year timeframes. Further, we also analysed how these companies' financials fared in the last five fiscal years.

Stock Performance

Although many stocks performed well in at least two of the three time periods under consideration, there were scrips which, however, gave stellar returns across all three. IFB Agro, GM Breweries, Radico Khaitan and United Breweries remained phenomenal performers during all the three periods and gave a minimum of 30 percent returns.

Liquorstock

Financial Performance 

Though the sales trajectory of breweries highlights no consistency whatsoever, only three companies succeeded in reporting positive growth in the last five fiscals.

Liquorstock1

Owing to drastic fluctuations in the financials of almost all companies, it was observed that no particular stock did well on all financial parameters. Prima facie, FY17 seemed like a challenging year for the sector as a whole. Nonetheless up to FY16, some companies did well on some fronts, as seen below.

Liquorstock2

