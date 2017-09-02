Leverage – the double edged sword for traders: Do you know how much is good for you?

Karthik Rangappa

Zerodha

Usually, when we talk about leverage with respect to Futures Trading, the common questions one gets asked is – “How many times leverage you are exposed to?” The higher the leverage, higher is the risk, and the higher is the profit (or loss) potential.

Calculating leverage is quite easy –

Leverage = [Contract Value/Margin].

Assume TCS Futures is trading at Rs.2496/-

We know the lot size is 250, hence the contract value would be = Lot size * Futures price

= 250 * 2496

= Rs.624,00/-

.

Also, to buy 1 lot of TCS, the margin required is about Rs.78,000/- (NRML charges as applicable by Zerodha)

Hence the leverage is =

= [624,000/78,000]

= 8, which is read as 8 times or simply as a ratio – 1: 8.

This means every Rs.1/- in the trading account can buy up to Rs.8/- worth of TCS. This is a very manageable ratio in my opinion. However if the leverage increases then the risk also increases. Allow me to explain.

At 8 times leverage, TCS has to move by 12.5% for one to lose all the margin amount, this can be calculated as –

1 / Leverage

= 1/ 8

= 12.5%

A 12.5% move corresponds to 312 points, multiply this with 250 (lot size), and you have 78K vanishing from your account.

Now for a moment assume the margin requirement was just Rs.10,000/- instead of Rs.78,000-. In this case, the leverage would be –

= [624,000/10,000]

= 62.4 times

This is clearly is a very high leverage ratio, one would lose all his capital if TCS falls by –

1/62.4

= 1.6%.

Which as you know is quite possible on any given day.

So, the higher the leverage, the higher is the risk. When leverage is high, only a small move in the underlying is required to wipe out the margin deposit. So when your broker offers you a very high leverage, do question yourself if you really need it.

Alternatively, at roughly 42 times leverage you just need a 1.6% move in the underlying to double your money ☺.

I personally don’t like excess leverage. For multiple days position, I stick to trades where the leverage is about 1:10 or about 1:12, not beyond this.

However for intraday trades, leverage can be much higher and if you use do tend to use higher leverage (for intraday), then make sure you position size and manage your risk well.