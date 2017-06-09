Late recovery in Nifty amid uncertainty on UK poll results; Sensex snaps 4-week gains

Moneycontrol News

Late recovery helped the NSE Nifty close moderately higher on Friday despite uncertainty over UK elections results that indicated a possibility of hung parliament. However, the BSE Sensex failed to continue its four weeks gains as investors preferred a bit of profit booking.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 48.70 points at 31,262.06 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 21 points at 9,668.25.

Bourses in Europe were trading with half a percent gains after investors reacted to a hung parliament in the UK's general election. British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party fell short of an outright majority that pulled British pound 1.5 percent lower against the US dollar and is likely to lead to uncertainty over Brexit negotiations.

More to come...