Late recovery helps Sensex, Nifty close higher for 8th consecutive session

Equity benchmarks managed to extend uptrend for the eighth consecutive session Monday, with the Nifty reclaiming 10,400 level intraday led by late rebound in banking & financials. The market opened lower after the S&P reaffirmed India rating and weak Asian cues, but recouped losses in last hour of trade.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 45.20 points to 33,724.44 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 9.80 points at 10,399.50.

The market continued its uptrend but there could be volatility in coming sessions ahead of expiry of November derivative contracts, experts suggest.

"Volatility is likely to remain high ahead of key events like Q2FY18 GDP data (scheduled this week), RBI monetary policy and upcoming state elections in Gujarat," Jayant Manglik President Retail Sales Religare Securities said.

Traders and investors should remain cautious and be selective in stock picking, he advised.

While the sentiments remain positive, some profit booking could take place at higher level, according to Manglik.

The broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap rising half a percent to end at record closing high. The market breadth was positive as about three shares advanced for every two shares declining on the BSE.

Nifty Bank also ended at fresh record closing high of 25,891.95, up 0.44 percent. Axis Bank was up 2.55 percent as The Essar Group will repay debt of various financial institutions including Axis Bank through BPO business (Aegis) sale proceeds.

HDFC Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank gained 0.4-1 percent.

L&T rose half a percent as its construction subsidiary has bagged orders worth Rs 3,572 crore under transportation infrastructure, metallurgical & material handling, power transmission & distribution, and buildings & factories segments.

Oil India was up 1.3 percent and ONGC rallied 1.7 percent. Credit Suisse upgraded Oil India to outperform from neutral and raised target price to Rs 425 while it maintained outperform rating on ONGC with increased target price at Rs 220 (From Rs 190 per share).

"Oil around USD 60 per barrel is a sweet spot for both ONGC and Oil India with strong earnings and low subsidy risk in FY19," the research house said while raising EPS estimates for ONGC/OIL for FY18/19 by 8/2 percent and 10/9 percent, respectively.

Oil marketing companies - HPCL, BPCL and IOC were under pressure, falling 0.5-1.5 percent on marketing margin concerns.

NTPC, Bharti Infratel and Zee Entertainment among others gained 2-3 percent whereas Infosys, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank and Ambuja Cements fell around a percent each.

Mindtree jumped 7 percent as Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to outperform and increased target price on earnings growth hope.

Gujarat Heavy Chemicals surged 10 percent as DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund bought 9,50,528 equity shares at Rs 272 per share through a block deal on Friday.

Renewable energy stocks like Inox Wind, Suzlon Energy and Swelect Energy gained 6-11 percent while real estate stocks - Indiabulls Real, Mahindra Lifespace, Nitesh Estates and Peninsula Land surged 6-18 percent.