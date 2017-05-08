Keep some cash in hand as analysts raise alarm; 10 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Moneycontrol News

The Indian market has seen a tremendous run-up so far in the year 2017 fuelled by strong liquidity from both global as well as domestic investors which have made valuations a tad bit expensive at current levels.

The structural story for India still remains intact, but could see some bit of downside after a sharp run-up in prices seen in the last 6 months. The Nifty rose nearly 18 percent from its December low of 7,900.

Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, Founder & MD of Veda Investment Managers said he is waiting with cash to deploy into the market on days of panic.

The Indian equity market is likely to consolidate in the near-term because a lot of the positives are already factored in, he said while talking about market fundamentals in an interview to CNBC-TV18 last week.

Although there are no immediate triggers which could possibly lead to a breakdown on charts apart from hawkish US Federal Reserve and implementation of goods and services tax (GST) which could lead to near-term disruptions.

The market valuations are significantly above long-term average currently with almost 30 percent of the stocks trading at over 40 PE, the highest ever, suggest experts.

“The trailing PE for the BSE500 Index (or BSE200 for that matter) at ~26x the highest ever. In December 2007, the median PE for the market was 21x and 24 percent of the stocks were trading over 40x trailing PE,” Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO, 5Paisa.com told Moneycontrol.com.

“Therefore a large part of the market is indeed expensive even by historical standards. Does high valuation necessarily imply a crash? Probably not,” he said.

We have collated a list of ten stocks from different brokerages which could give up to 20 percent return in short term:

Analyst: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst Technical, and Derivatives, Angel Broking Pvt Ltd

Voltas: BUY| Target Rs 460| Stop Loss Rs 405| 14-21 sessions| Return 10 percent

On Thursday, this stock confirmed yet another breakout from the trading range with rising volumes. However, due to lack of follow-up buying, the stock prices corrected a bit and have managed to retest the breakout point.

However, this move can be construed as a pullback move and soon we expect the buying interest to come back in this counter. Angel Broking recommends this as a good buying opportunity for a target of Rs.460 in coming 14 - 21 sessions. One should now keep a stop loss at Rs.405.

MindTree: BUY| Target Rs 521| Stop Loss Rs 479| 1-2 weeks| Return 5 percent

This stock has undergone a massive correction over the past 14 months and now it seems as if the stock is in process of forming a strong base around 460 – 480. On Friday, the stock prices finally managed to traverse the ‘200-day SMA’ (489) on a closing basis, which has been acting as a stiff hurdle since last 5 – 6 trading sessions.

In addition, the volume activity has picked up substantially in the recent bounce back. Thus, Angel Broking expects a continuation of this bounce back rally towards Rs.521 in coming 1 – 2 weeks. One should now keep a stop loss at Rs 479.

Alkem Laboratories: BUY| Target 2257| 6-12 months| Return 16.8 percent

Strong growth in domestic business due to its leadership in the acute therapeutic segment. Alkem expects to launch more products in the USA, which bodes for its international business, said the Angel Broking report.

Dewan Housing Finance: BUY| Target 520| 6-12 months| Return 20 percent

With a focus on the low and medium income (LMI) consumer segment, the company has increased its presence in tier-II & III cities where the growth opportunity is immense, said the Angel Broking report.

Jagran Prakashan: BUY| Target Rs 225| Return 16 percent

Economic recovery to have a favourable impact on advertising & circulation revenue growth. Further, the acquisition of a radio business (Radio City) would also boost the company's revenue growth, said the Angel Broking report.

Analyst: Pushkaraj Sham Kanitkar, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital

Indiabulls Housing Finance: BUY| Target Rs 1300| Stop Loss Rs 993| Return 17 percent

The stock is an outperformer within the market and the NBFC pack as the scrip has sustained the correction very well. A breakout of 6 weeks of consolidation above the Rs 1,000 mark has led it onto a new 52-week high on the back of good volume pickup.

We expect a move up to 1175 (around 5 percent) from current levels, which if crossed further may move onto Rs 1,300. A stop loss maybe placed a bit into the consolidation zone placed at Rs993.

Avenue Supermarts: BUY| Target Rs 900| Stop Loss Rs 786| Return 11 percent

After proving to be a double-bagger on the listing, the scrip had shown a stellar move till mid-April. The prices have consolidated over the last 3 weeks in a band of Rs806-720 while maintaining a strong undertone which is a positive sign.

It has moved on to a fresh high of Rs814.40, on large volumes over the past few days. The same is accompanied by a surge in momentum.

We expect a move onto Rs850 and then extrapolated to Rs900 with a stop loss placed half way into the breakout band placed at Rs786.

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises: SELL| Target Rs 467| Stop Loss Rs 537| Return 7 percent

The stock witnessed a classic head & shoulders breakdown, below the Rs511 mark, accompanied by high volumes is a big red flag in the scrip prices.

The head to the neckline is defined by around 44 points (511 to 555) spanning over two shoulders created in March & Mat 2017. The target may be placed around Rs467 mark (44 points below the neckline).

A fair risk-reward seems possible with a stop loss for the trade be placed at Rs537, a bit above the right shoulder.

Biocon: SELL| Target Rs 972| Stop Loss Rs 1086| Return 6 percent

A gradual price move from March 2017, has met with a faster retracement, wherein prices have broken below the 2-month low of around Rs1,042.

The said retracement has taken place on the back of Heavy volumes (around 4-5 times of averages). Prices in the recent few days have remained extremely volatile with the majority of the days showing a negative candle, an indication of consistent selling at every higher level.

A dipping RSI around 39 indicates the waning strength in the prices. Prices are ripe for a correction onto the 200-DMA placed at 972. The stop may be placed a bit above the 38.1 percent retracement of current fall at a level of Rs1,086.

Reliance Industries: SELL| Target Rs 1,230| Stop Loss Rs 1,399| Return 7 percent

In line with the overall weak trajectory in the commodities sector (a 1.75 percent correction in the index over the week), the prices have remained falling off the cliff over the whole of last 2 weeks.

The last week saw a break below the 5-week low placed at Rs1,347 accompanied by a substantial rise in the delivered quantity indicating a consistent selling at higher levels with the prices waning all through the week.

The RSI after having reached overbought levels around 72 has softened off to 45, showing a waning strength. The prices are on course for a break below the gap created in March 2017 between 1325-1311, that may be followed by a correction towards the 3-month LOWS around the 1230 mark.

The bearish view would stand negated only on a closing above the 5th May’s high placed at the Rs1,399 mark.

