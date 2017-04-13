Keep eye on Infosys results, guidance

Caution is likely to prevail on our market in today’s trading session as well and that is the reason and the reason being the sluggishness or the caution that we are seeing in the global markets on the account of geo-political concerns. Plus we have a long weekend coming ahead of us and hence maybe some amount of closing of positions ahead of that, plus routine profit booking considering that we are at 9,200 for the Nifty.

Now besides that the street is going to closely and squarely watch out on what Infosys delivers this time, what the guidance from Infosys would be this time around and whether they would give a guidance at all and any sort of commentary on buyback which will be very closely watched.