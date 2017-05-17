Jhunjhunwala sells Tata Motors DVR shares worth over Rs 133 cr

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala today sold 50 lakh Tata Motors DVR (Differential Voting Rights) shares for over Rs 133 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with NSE, Jhunjhunwala offloaded 50 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 266.5 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 133.25 crore.

The buyer of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

Tata Motors DVR shares ended the day on NSE at Rs 271.80, up 1.80 per cent from previous close.