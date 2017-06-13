Jeevan Scientific locked at 5% upper circuit on successful completion of USFDA audit

Moneycontrol News

Jeevan Scientific Technology shares were locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 39.80 on Tuesday after successful completion of first audit by the US health regulator.

At 11:19 hours IST, there were pending buy orders of 8,458 shares, with no sellers available.

The company said the US Food and Drug Administration conducted an un-announced audit of company's corporate and clinical pharmacology centre facilities. The purpose of this audit was to review the BA/BE studies.

The USFDA started review of facilities on June 5 and completed on June 8, 2017.

"Auditors were pleased with procedures and processes which resulted with no 483 observations," Jeevan Scientific said.

Established in 1999, Hyderabad-based Jeevan is a global management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company. It provides a broad range of clinical research services for healthcare/pharmaceutical industries across the globe.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar