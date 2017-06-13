App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 13, 2017 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeevan Scientific locked at 5% upper circuit on successful completion of USFDA audit

US Food and Drug Administration had conducted an un-announced audit of company's corporate and clinical pharmacology centre facilities.

Jeevan Scientific locked at 5% upper circuit on successful completion of USFDA audit
Lab

Moneycontrol News

Jeevan Scientific Technology shares were locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 39.80 on Tuesday after successful completion of first audit by the US health regulator.

At 11:19 hours IST, there were pending buy orders of 8,458 shares, with no sellers available.

The company said the US Food and Drug Administration conducted an un-announced audit of company's corporate and clinical pharmacology centre facilities. The purpose of this audit was to review the BA/BE studies.

The USFDA started review of facilities on June 5 and completed on June 8, 2017.

"Auditors were pleased with procedures and processes which resulted with no 483 observations," Jeevan Scientific said.

Established in 1999, Hyderabad-based Jeevan is a global management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company. It provides a broad range of clinical research services for healthcare/pharmaceutical industries across the globe.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jeevan Scientific Technology

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.