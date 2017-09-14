App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Sep 14, 2017 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is your foot in the right shoe? 4 footwear cos which gave stellar returns in 10 yrs

Relaxo Footwear gave a share price return of over 7400% over the last 10 years. Check out the performance of the other three listed footwear companies.

ByRitesh Presswala
Is your foot in the right shoe? 4 footwear cos which gave stellar returns in 10 yrs

Ritesh Presswala

Moneycontrol News

Footwear companies have consistently outperformed the benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex for some time now. Naturally, for investors who reposed faith in these companies, phenomenal returns have been the norm. Take, for example, Relaxo Footwear. The New Delhi-based company gave a share price return of over 7400 percent over the last 10 years. About Rs 15000 invested in it a decade ago is now worth over Rs 1 crore.

Exhibits_Relaxo_Bata_Price13092017

In order to understand these footwear companies' performance, Moneycontrol analysed their select fundamentals. Here are the findings.

High price to earning ratio

All stocks are trading with a very high premium to their five-year average P/E ratio.


Exhibits_Relaxo_Bata_PE13092017


Major shareholders (FIIs, MFs & promoters) position

Over the last six quarters, shareholder data of these four companies shows that mutual funds and foreign institutional investors have incrementally raised their stake in Relaxo Footwear. However, in Bata India institutional holding has fallen over the same period but in percentage terms they have a higher holding in the stock.

Exhibits_Relaxo_Bata_FIIs13092017

In all these four stocks, however, promoter holding since March 2016 has remained the same.

Topline and Bottomline growth: Relaxo in spotlight

These four listed companies’ topline growth remained muted in FY17. Relaxo saw a significant decline in sales growth as compared to its past five fiscal years but was able to post a positive bottomline growth.

However, Bata India and Liberty Shoes witnessed a de-growth in net profit for the second consecutive fiscal year.

In PAT margin performance, Relaxo Footwear proved to be the best among its peers as it continuously increased its margins each year from 4.41 percent in FY12  to 6.98 percent in FY17. But Bata India’s PAT margin has been shrinking over the years from 9.19 percent to 7.02 percent in same period.

Debt-Equity

Prima facie, Bata India’s dependence on borrowed funds was less amongst the four. In general, all footwear majors have been fundamentally healthy on this front, as apparent from a low debt-equity ratio of each company in each of the 5 years. There has been a steady decline in the debt-to-equity ratio of Mirza and Relaxo over a period of time.

Relaxo’s ROCE (return on capital employed), which was previously lower than Bata’s, has been the highest amongst its peers in the last 3 fiscals. Consequently, a similar trend is visible in return on networth.

Dividend

Amongst all four companies Bata India has given the highest dividend per share in all the last five fiscal years.

GST Benefit

The organised sector is likely to benefit from Goods and Services Tax rollout as smaller players will most likely wither away.

tags #Market Edge #Stocks Views

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.