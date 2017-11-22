App
Nov 22, 2017 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Investors believe worst is past for corporate earnings: CLSA

CLSA said GST benefits are moderately visible through early signs but improvements in capex activity are not expected just as yet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

"Investors feedback on India is turning incrementally positive. They believe the worst for corporate earnings is past," CLSA said in its India Strategy note.

September quarter earnings were expected to be bad due to GST impact but  were actually stable to better than analyst expectations. Asset quality concerns receded in the quarter gone by and even the commentary from banks was positive.

Even on the operational front, numbers from most sectors were more or less good.

The research house said investors like government's pro-growth stance in public sector banks’ recapitalisation plan of Rs 2.11 lakh crore and are positive on mild fiscal relaxation through tax cuts.

After the implementation of goods and services tax (GST) from July 1, companies highlighted the shift from the unorganised space to the organised space within their industry, it added.

CLSA said benefits of GST are moderately visible through early signs but improvements in capital expenditure activity are not expected just as yet.

The research house further said that the preferred stories are ICICI Bank, SBI, M&M, ITC, Lupin, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Jubilant Foodworks.

