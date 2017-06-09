Infosys tanks 3% on buzz of co-founders mulling complete stake sale

Moneycontrol News

Days after Infosys stock took a hit on the back of the management’s comments regarding pricing pressure, a new development around its founders has strained the stock again on Friday.

The stock fell over 3 percent intraday as investors turned cautious of the stock on buzz of co-founders exiting the company.

A report in The Times of India, quoting sources, said that the co-founders were said to be exploring a sale of their entire 12.75 percent stake in the company, which is to the tune of Rs 28,000 crore.

The move could is said to be an effect of the promoters being miffed about the way in which the company has been functioning after they passed over the reins three years ago.

The company issued a clarification to the exchanges. "This speculation has already been categorically denied by the promoters. The company further reiterates that it has no information on any such development. We would like to appeal to the media not to fuel such speculative stories as they are likely to harm the interests of the company and all its stakeholders.," the company said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Infosys Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao had told Moneycontrol in an interview, “The traditional core business is seeing huge commoditisation and pricing pressure. Clients are throwing open for rebidding most of the deals that are coming up for renewal and asking for 20-30 percent cost take-out. While you may have been a successful partner, clients are asking for a cost reduction of 20-30 percent due to commoditisation of traditional core services.”

Also Read: Infosys surprised by continued slowdown in consulting biz: COO Pravin Rao

Analysts say that while pricing pressure and growth pangs of Tier I players are known, what shocked investors was the cost take-out figure of 20-30 percent that Rao shared with Moneycontrol.

In fact, NR Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys had also said that in times of job losses in the IT industry, ‘sacrifice’ must be made by seniors. “I also realised that when the fortunes of a company ebb, the leaders and seniors have to sacrifice more compared to the middle and junior level people. Such sacrifice will have to be borne by employees as well as investors. In other words, there will have to be salary cuts based on the disposable income of employees and there will have to be stringent cost control,” he told Moneycontrol in an interview earlier.

The stock has fallen over a percent in the past one month, while its three-day loss stood at 5 percent.

At 09:53 hrs, Infosys was quoting at Rs 932.10, down Rs 24.20, or 2.53 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 942.00 and an intraday low of Rs 923.05.