India’s Q1 GDP slows to 5.7%; here’s what global brokerages are talking about it

Moneycontrol News

The Indian economy grew 5.7 percent in April-June, sharply lower than last year’s 7.9 percent expansion in the same quarter as also the previous quarter’s 6.1 percent growth, signs that the country was still reeling under the shock of demonetisation and disruption caused ahead of GST’s roll out.

Data released on Thursday by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that India’s “real” or inflation-adjusted GDP grew at the slowest pace in 13 quarters and is still a long way off from returning to 8 percent growth path, last seen in 2015-16.

It is also the lowest growth since the Narendra Modi-led NDA government came to power in 2014.

India now lags China in the global growth rankings by a fair margin. China, which grew at 6.9 percent in the last two quarters, has bounced back as the world’s fastest growing major economy since January, regaining the status from India after two years.

Importantly, the CSO estimates shows that gross value added (GVA) grew 5.6 percent in April-June lower than the last year’s 7.6 percent growth during the same quarter.

The latest growth numbers is a throwback to 2013-14, when India slid to a decade low sub-5 percent growth, buffeted by a string of corruption scandals at home and uncertain external economic environment.

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday called India's latest GDP growth rate of 5.7 percent a "catastrophe" after the economy slowed to a three-year low in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

"Our worst fears have come true. Sub-6 percent growth is a catastrophe," Chidambaram tweeted. "Slow growth, low investment and no jobs - an explosive cocktail."

However, there were a few voices, who believe otherwise. Vikas Khemani of Edelweiss Securities told CNBC-TV18 said that GST, RERA and demonetisation had a short-term impact on the economy. Having said that, we are in the middle of transformative phase

and the GDP should be back to normalcy over the next couple of quarters, he added.

Moneycontrol takes a look at what global and local brokerages are talking about the data.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley

The research firm said that the underlying growth should recover as GST and demonetisation impact subsided. It is maintaining a constructive view on Indian macro outlook.

Brokerage: Nomura

Nomura said that GDP growth may average 7.4% in the second half of FY17. Additionally, both growth & inflation may head higher in next 6-9 months.

Brokerage: Axis Cap

Axis Cap said that it expects clear downside risks to 7.2 percent GVA forecast for FY18. Further, it added that the medium term growth drivers remain intact.

Brokerage: Edelweiss

Edelweiss said that remonetisation should help growth improve in the second half. Further, FY18 GVA forecast cut to 6.8% from 7.1% with downside risks.

Brokerage: IDFC Sec

IDFC Sec cut FY18 GVA forecast cut to 6.5% from 7.1%. Also, it added that the consumption should help growth improve in remaining part of FY18.

Brokerage: CLSA

CLSA said that the second half will be much stronger but target looks too ambitious. The economy remains private consumption-driven with investment lagging. Further, it added that it is bringing its numbers for 2017-18 down to 7% vs 6.6% in 2016-17.