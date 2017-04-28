App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
Apr 28, 2017 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee wipes overnight gains, weakens against dollar in early trade

The rupee opened stronger against the dollar on Friday, appreciating overnight to 64.11, 4 paise higher than its previous close. However, it quickly erased all of its overnight gains and was trading at 64.19 at 09.12 IST.

Indian rupee wipes overnight gains, weakens against dollar in early trade

Moneycontrol News

The rupee opened stronger against the dollar on Friday, appreciating overnight to 64.11, 4 paise higher than its previous close. However, it quickly erased all of its overnight gains and was trading at 64.19 at 09.12 IST.

Market participants said that the risk-on sentiment that gripped the market after the conclusion of the first round of the French presidential elections seems to have abated, albeit temporarily.

“The positive risk tone after the first round of French elections, appears to be taking a breather, after the mostly anticipated US tax cut plans and somewhat dovish ECB,” said Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank in an interaction with CNBC TV18.

“The USD-INR pair after briefly trading below 64, has seen some strong intervention and settled above that level. We expect the pair to trade in a range of 63.80-64.30/dollar today,” he said.

Dealers said that as soon as the market opened, importers and oil companies bought dollars in order to square off their transactions by the end of the month. They added that some of the weakness in the rupee was also due to an overnight appreciation of the dollar index.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was up 0.1 percent from its previous close.

tags #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.