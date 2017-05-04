App
Stocks
May 04, 2017 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee weakens marginally in lacklustre trade; key global cues eyed

Analysts said that despite the market getting a status quo policy from the US Federal Reserve, the dollar grew in strength because of comments that hinted at a rate hike in June.

Pranay Lakshminarasimhan

Moneycontrol News

After having opened lower against the dollar on Thursday, the rupee moved in a thin band for most of the day, as investors refrained from taking long positions ahead of key global cues, dealers said.

The rupee touched an intraday high of 64.17 and an intraday low of 64.24 during the session. It closed at 64.17, down 3 paise from its previous close.

Analysts said that despite the market getting a status quo policy from the US Federal Reserve, the dollar grew in strength because of comments that hinted at a rate hike in June. In fact, Fed funds futures, contracts that reflect where the key policy rate will be at the time of expiry, were trading at 97 percent, indicating that a rate hike at the next policy meet is almost a certainty.

The dollar index, which measures its strength against a basket of 6 currencies, rose early on in the session but was trading 8 points down from its previous close at 99.13.

Dealers said that the outcome of the second round of the French presidential election and the release of crucial US jobs data, both of which are expected to take by the end of this week, played a role in keeping trade muted for most of the session. They added that given the recent rise in US treasury yields, foreign institutional investor demand for Indian securities has fallen.

Meanwhile, the 10-year benchmark bond yield rose by 1 basis points to end the session at 6.97 percent. Gilt yields have been moving in a very tight range for the past couple of weeks in the absence of any fresh triggers.

