App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 07, 2017 10:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee trims initial losses, still down by 2 paise

Earlier, the rupee resumed lower by 6 paise to 64.49 as against yesterday's closing level of 64.43 per dollar at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) Market.

Indian rupee trims initial losses, still down by 2 paise

The rupee pared its initial losses to some extent but was still trading down by 2 paise at 64.45 against the US currency in late morning deals following sustained bout of dollar demand from banks and importers.

Earlier, the rupee resumed lower by 6 paise to 64.49 as against yesterday's closing level of 64.43 per dollar at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) Market.

The domestic unit hovered in a range of 64.51 and 64.44 per dollar during the morning deals before quoting at 64.45 at 1025 hours.

The dollar index was trading up 0.14 per cent at 96.66 against a basket of six currencies in the global market.

Overseas, the dollar was near a six-week low against the safe-haven yen today, with traders cautious ahead of Britain's general election, a European Central Bank policy decision and testimony by former FBI Director James Comey.

The greenback was trading at 109.490 against the yen, not far from 109.225, its lowest since April 21.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading up by 138.12 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 31,328.68 at 1025 hours. PTI ARR .

tags #dollar #Indian Rupee #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.