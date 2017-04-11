App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets-business
Apr 11, 2017 12:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee takes cues from stocks recovery, at 64.56

The rupee resumed lower at 64.65 and dropped further to 64.69 following initial dollar demand from banks. However, it bounced back to 64.56 at 1100 hours after stocks showed some traction.

Indian rupee takes cues from stocks recovery, at 64.56

The rupee slammed brakes on early losses against the dollar today and ruled steady at previous closing level of 64.56 as banks and exporters offloaded dollars, helped by a gradual recovery in domestic equities.

The rupee resumed lower at 64.65 and dropped further to 64.69 following initial dollar demand from banks. However, it bounced back to 64.56 at 1100 hours after stocks showed some traction.

The rupee hovered in a range of 64.56 and 64.69 during the morning trade. Overseas, the dollar gave up some ground. The benchmark Sensex recovered 164.49 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 29,740.23 at 1226 hours.

tags #Banks #BSE #dollar #India Rupee #Nifty #Rupee #Sensex

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.