Indian rupee takes 21-paise hit after dollar clout grows
The rupee opened marginally lower at 64.30 against last Friday's level of 64.28 here today. It moved in a range of 64.50 to 64.30 during morning deals before quoting at 64.49 at 1025 hours. Meanwhile, the dollar index was trading steady at 101.23 against a basket of six currencies.
The rupee dropped a further 21 paise to 64.49 against the dollar today on growing safe haven appeal of the American currency after increased geo-political risks and higher chances of a tighter US monetary policy.
The rupee opened marginally lower at 64.30 against last Friday's level of 64.28 here today. It moved in a range of 64.50 to 64.30 during morning deals before quoting at 64.49 at 1025 hours. Meanwhile, the dollar index was trading steady at 101.23 against a basket of six currencies.
Overseas, the dollar started the week at a three-week high against the basket of currencies today after a key US Federal Reserve official reinforced the central bank's commitment to interest rate hikes, going forward.