App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 16, 2017 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee slips 12 paise in opening trade at 64.66

Expect the USD/INR currency pair to trade in 64.40-64.70/dollar range today, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.

Indian rupee slips 12 paise in opening trade at 64.66

The Indian rupee declined in the early trade on Friday. It has opened lower by 12 paise at 64.66 per dollar versus 64.54 Thursday.

The rupee has opened at the lowest level since May 30.

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, "The hawkish FOMC and some roadmap about the shrinking of Fed balance sheet, coupled with some good data out of US have sent dollar index higher from recent lows."

"The shrinking of Fed balance sheet can impact the EM currencies including INR, and we can expect some weakness going ahead."

"Expect the USD/INR currency pair to trade in 64.40-64.70/dollar range today."

"The bonds saw some profit booking after the recent rally with 10-year settling at 6.48. Expect the 10-year to trade in 6.46-6.51 range today," he added.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major peers is higher after upbeat US economic data gave investors reason to hope the US Central Bank will stick with its plan to hike rates.

tags #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.