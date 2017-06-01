Indian rupee seen trading 64.45-64.70 for the day as month-end demand for USD abates

Moneycontrol News

The Indian rupee is expected to trade between 64.45 and 64.70 to the dollar for the rest of the day as month-end demand for the dollar abated and investors built long positions on the rupee, dealers said.

At 11.35 IST, the rupee was trading at 64.45, up 6 basis points from its previous close of 64.51 to the dollar. It touched an intraday high of 64.42 and low of 64.49 during early trade.

Dealers said that the dollar was likely to be sold heavily if it posted some intraday gain later in the day. Custodian banks were buying dollars early on, likely for their foreign investor clientele.

In a report, Karvy Stock Broking said that exporters would be looking to hedge their positions if USD-INR breaches the 64.70 mark. They added that importers were most likely to keep their positions open and hedge by buying the dollar when the pair is trading at 64.50 or thereabouts.

So far this year, flows from foreign investors into the Indian markets have been strong, both in equities and debt. Since January, FPIs have net bought Rs 49,736 crore of equities and Rs 68,515 of debt securities.

“Going into the RBI policy (scheduled June 7) USD-INR is expected to be more or less steady because investors would not want to build positions on either side,” said Anindya Banerjee of Kotak Securities.

“If you see, the euro, pound and yen have all been trading strong against the dollar for the last few sessions, each for a particular reason of its own. The dollar has been trading generally weak and our equity markets have been rallying, which means there is a risk-on sentiment out there, which is positive for the rupee.”

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was trading at 97.02, 0.1 percent higher than its previous close.