Apr 25, 2017 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee rises 32 bps as exporters sell dollars in a panic

After rallying in early trade on Tuesday, the rupee appreciated further post noon as the rally sparked panic among exporters, forcing them to sell dollars and square off their books.

Pranay Lakshminarasimhan

Moneycontrol News

The rupee opened stronger against the dollar on Tuesday, appreciating 3 paise overnight to 64.41.

At 1416 IST, the rupee was trading at 64.23, 0.3 percent (or 32 bps) up from its previous close, after having touched an intraday high of 64.21.

"This rally has created a lot of panic among exporters and they have been selling dollars heavily in the last hour or so," said a dealer with a Japanese bank.

In addition to this, the dollar was also sold by custodian banks looking to procure rupees for their foreign portfolio investor clientele.

The dealer added that if the rupee breaches the 64.15 level convincingly, it could lead to another major rally in the domestic currency.

