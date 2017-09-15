App
Sep 15, 2017 11:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee recovers by 3 paise vs USD in late morning deals

The rupee recovered from early losses to trade at 64.09 against the dollar, up by 3 paise, in late morning deals today as the greenback turned weak in global markets.

The rupee resumed marginally lower at 64.14 per dollar against Thursday's closing level of 64.12 per dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market. The domestic currency hovered in a range of 64.14 and 64.0850 before quoting at 64.09 per dollar at 1025 hrs.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was trading down 0.02 per cent at 92.108.

The greenback fell against safe-haven yen after North Korea's latest missile launch fueled geopolitical tensions.

Oil prices were trading lower at Asian trade.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex was trading lower by 49.86 pts or 0.15 percent at 32,192.07 at 1030hrs.

tags #dollar #global markets #Indian Rupee #Rupee

