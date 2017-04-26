Indian rupee pares gains from early trade but ends at 20-month high of 64.11/$

Moneycontrol News

The rupee pared some of its gains from earlier in the session to end at 64.11 to the dollar, up 25 basis points from the previous close, as investors remained cautious ahead of the announcement of US president Donald Trump’s new tax plan.

The new tax plan will be unveiled on Wednesday and various media reports suggest that the plan would cut federal corporate tax to 15 percent from 35 percent earlier.

The rupee opened 11 paise higher against the dollar on Wednesday at 64.16 and rose to 63.93 intraday, following a rise in global markets, which in turn was triggered by the outcome of the first round of the French presidential election. Some of these gains were pared when the Reserve Bank of India started buying dollars when the USD-INR pair was trading between 63.93 and 63.98.

Other nationalised banks also bought dollars during the second half of the session, primarily for their importer clients who were looking to complete their transactions before the end of the month. This, along with the RBI buying dollars, was the reason the rupee pared most of its gains from earlier in the session.

“The resistance was at 64.15 and that did not get breached today,” said a dealer with a Japan-based bank. “If you see, even with the month-end buying and the RBI buying, dollars got sold as the pair neared the 64.15 mark.”

The dealer added that Wednesday’s session did not see as much inflows from foreign investors as the previous two sessions. So far this year, FPIs have net bought equities worth USD 6.49 billion and debt securities worth USD 7.45 billion.

Meanwhile, the 10-year benchmark bond yield rose by 2 basis points on Wednesday to end at 6.95 percent. The movement in the current benchmark has been muted in the last few sessions primarily because of the imminent issue of the new 10-year benchmark bond, which is slated to take place sometime in the next couple of weeks.

On the other hand, bond yields on shorter tenure instruments rose more sharply, with the 3-year gilt yield and the 5-year gilt yield rising 4 basis points each during the session.