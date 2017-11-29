App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 29, 2017 12:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee pares early losses, trade flat at 64.41 vs USD

The rupee opened 10 paise down at 64.51 against previous closing level of 64.41 per dollar at the interbank forex market.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee pared initial losses to trade flat at Rs 64.41 per dollar in late morning deals on bouts of dollar demand from importers and banks amid higher local equities.

The rupee opened 10 paise down at 64.51 against previous closing level of 64.41 per dollar at the interbank forex market.

Later, it regained lost ground to hit a high of 64.39 before trading flat at 64.41 at 1130 hrs.

"Gains in domestic equities are supporting the rupee sentiment," a dealer said.

Globally, the US dollar was mixed against its major rivals in early Asian trade. The US currency gained against the Japanese yen supported by strong US economic data while North Korea’s latest missile launch had little immediate impact on currency markets though investors are focused on how the US responds to the test.

tags #Banks #dollar #Indian Rupee #Rupee

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.