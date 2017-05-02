App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
May 02, 2017 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee pares early gains, up 6 paise at 64.18 in late morning

The rupee resumed higher at 64.12 a dollar as against the last weekend's level of 64.24 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market and moved in a range of 63.9975 and 64.19 before quoting at 64.18 at 1100 hours.

Indian rupee pares early gains, up 6 paise at 64.18 in late morning

The rupee surrendered its initial gains but was still trading higher by 6 paise to 64.18 against the US dollar in late morning deals.

The rupee resumed higher at 64.12 a dollar as against the last weekend's level of 64.24 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market and moved in a range of 63.9975 and 64.19 before quoting at 64.18 at 1100 hours.

In the overseas market, the dollar rose against the yen yesterday after investors shrugged off weak US factory activity and inflation data on the view that it was unlikely to impede a June interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark Sensex dropped by 28.92 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 29,889.40 at 1100 hours after touching 30,000-level in the morning trade.

tags #BSE #dollar #Federal Reserve #Indian Rupee #NSE #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.