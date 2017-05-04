App
May 04, 2017 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens weaker as US dollar rises post Fed meet

The dollar index, which measures its strength against six other currencies, rose to its highest level in almost 6 weeks as the Fed's hawkish commentary indicated that rates may be hiked in the June meeting.

Moneycontrol News

The rupee on Thursday opened 5 paise lower against the dollar at 64.20, primarily due to some strength in the greenback after the conclusion of the 2-day meet of the US Federal Reserve.

The dollar index, which measures its strength against six other currencies, rose to its highest level in almost 6 weeks as the Fed's hawkish commentary indicated that rates may be hiked in the June meeting. The US ADP jobs data, which was largely in line with expectations, also supported the currency.

"US FOMC considered weak Q1 data as transitory, indicating a June hike in Fed rates is on track,” said Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank. “As a result, the dollar has posted marginal gains against the yen in particular."

He added that the rupee is currently in a consolidation phase after posting sharp gains in March and April. “We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.10-64.40/dollar for the day," Shenoi said.

Meanwhile, the 10-year benchmark bond yield opened flat on Thursday but inched 2 basis points up in early trade. At 09.08 IST, the benchmark yield was trading at 6.97 percent.

Dealers said that the sentiment among players in the bond market continues to be negative and the trading volume in the segment is extremely low at the moment. They added that the yield was expected to trade between 6.94 percent and 6.98 percent for the rest of the day.

