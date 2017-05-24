App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 24, 2017 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens weaker against USD at 64.91

The spot USD-INR pair will trade in a range of 64.80-65.20/dollar today, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity .

Indian rupee opens weaker against USD at 64.91

The Indian rupee on Wednesday opened at 64.91 to the dollar, 2 paise weaker than its previous close of 64.89.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Pessimism which persists in the domestic equity market will be the reason for rupee to depreciate. The spot USD-INR pair will trade in a range of 64.80-65.20/dollar today."

The dollar held firm, rebounding from 6-1/2-month lows against its major peers thanks to a rise in US treasury yields, with investor focus now turning towards the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance.

tags #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.