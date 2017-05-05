Indian rupee opens weaker against USD at 64.22

Moneycontrol News

The rupee on Friday opened 6 paise weaker against the dollar at 64.22 as nationalised banks bought the greenback heavily in early trade.

“The USD seems to have taken a breather ahead of US Jobs data later today and second round of French Presidential elections later this week, after a hawkish FoMC,” Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said.

“The USD-INR pair continues to consolidate around the current levels and is expected to trade in the 64.10-64.40 range ahead of the crucial data today.”

"The bond yields also continue to consolidate around current levels, and the 10-year yield is expected to trade in the 6.95-7 percent range ahead of jobs data today," he added.