App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 29, 2017 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens weak at 64.46 per dollar

The rupee will float in a range in absence of any directional cue, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened lower by 5 paise at 64.46 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 64.41.

According to Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity, the rupee will float in a range in absence of any directional cue. We expect the spot USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.20-64.80."

The dollar index held onto overnight gains after the senate budget committee approved the republican tax bill, boost also coming in from strong US economic data as US consumer confidence unexpectedly improved in November to a 17-year high.

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss AMC said, "Bond market sentiment appears to have stabilised judging by the price action of last two days amid lack of market moving news."

"Market participants await GDP data to get more cues on the state of economy amid relatively calm global markets."

"We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to remain below 7.10 percent," he added.

tags #Rupee

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.