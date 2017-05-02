App
May 02, 2017 10:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens stronger at 64.13 as exporters, banks sell dollars

The rupee on Tuesday opened 11 paise stronger against the dollar at 64.13, as exporters and banks sold the greenback heavily in early trade.

Moneycontrol News

The rupee on Tuesday opened 11 paise stronger against the dollar at 64.13, as exporters and banks sold the greenback heavily in early trade.

The sell-off was primarily due to the start of a new month, dealers said. The rupee had weakened nearly 10 paise on Friday and ended the session at 64.25 against the dollar, driven by month-end demand for the dollar.

“Now that April is over, investors seem to have gone back to their earlier view on the rupee,” a dealer said.

He added the rupee will likely strengthen further from here on. At 10.14 IST, the rupee was trading at 64.12, 12 paise higher from the previous close.

