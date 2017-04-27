Indian rupee opens stronger against USD at 64.05 as dollar index falls

Moneycontrol News

The rupee opened stronger on Thursday at 64.05 to the dollar, up 6 paise from the previous close, tracking gains in global equity and currency markets and benefiting from a weakness in the greenback.

“Global equity markets are continuing to rally reflecting risk-on sentiment. Asian currencies are also rallying on the back of the equity market rally,” said Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank in an interaction with CNBC-TV18.

Shenoi added that strong custodial flows are pushing the rupee higher against the dollar and that he expects the USD-INR pair to trade between 63.90 and 64.20 for the rest of the day.

The dollar shed gains vis-à-vis most Asian and emerging market currencies after a White House tax reform announcement was viewed as lacking in new details. Meanwhile, the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar sank on reports that the US is considering withdrawing from the North American free trade agreement.