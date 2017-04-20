Indian rupee opens lower at 64.66 per dollar

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened lower by 8 paise at 64.66 per dollar versus 64.58 Wednesday.

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Rupee is rangebound, consolidating after sharp gains in March. USD-INR trading range for the day is 64.50- 64.80/dollar."

The dollar rose, a day after dropping to a 3-week low, but gave up some gains after a report from the Federal Reserve suggested the outlook for the US economy isn't as rosy as it was earlier in the year.

The pound moved lower on reversing some of its gains from earlier in the week, as Theresa may wins approval to hold an early general election on June 8.