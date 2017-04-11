Indian rupee opens lower at 64.65 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened lower by 9 paise at 64.65 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 64.56.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "In US, non-farm payroll number was below market expectations but unemployment rate was lower. The dollar index is hovering just below 101."

"I expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.45-64.65/dollar," he added.

The dollar edged lower as concerns over tensions with North Korea and Syria weighed on US treasury yields and offset expectations of US interest rate hikes.