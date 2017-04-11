Apr 11, 2017 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indian rupee opens lower at 64.65 per dollar
I expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.45-64.65/dollar, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank
The Indian rupee opened lower by 9 paise at 64.65 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 64.56.
Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "In US, non-farm payroll number was below market expectations but unemployment rate was lower. The dollar index is hovering just below 101."
"I expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.45-64.65/dollar," he added.
The dollar edged lower as concerns over tensions with North Korea and Syria weighed on US treasury yields and offset expectations of US interest rate hikes.