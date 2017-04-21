Indian rupee opens lower at 64.64 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened lower by 8 paise at 64.64 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 64.56.

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, "The markets are keenly watching the upcoming French elections, which should decide the future risk tone."

"Expect the USD-INR currency pair to trade in the 64.50-64.80/dollar range for today," he added.

The dollar remained weak against a basket of major currencies as the latest data on domestic jobless claims, while the euro rose to a three-week high against the US dollar ahead of the first round of the French presidential elections on Sunday.