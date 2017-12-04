App
Dec 04, 2017 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens lower at 64.55 per dollar

Trading range for the spot USD-INR pair will be 64.20-64.80, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened lower by 9 paise at 64.55 per dollar on Monday versus 64.46 Thursday.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Ahead of RBI's monetary policy announcement which is lined up on December 6, rupee will be volatile. Trading range for the spot USD-INR pair will be 64.20-64.80."

The US currency recovered some of Friday's losses as US futures rally after senate passage of tax-cut legislation overshadowing news reports of Michael Flynn's guilty plea for lying to Federal agents.

Meanwhile, Japanese yen weakens versus the US dollar.

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The bond markets are expected to remain under pressure given the elevated crude prices and persistent domestic concerns."

"The 10-year benchmark is likely to trade in a range of 7.04-7.09 percent today," he added.

