Jun 20, 2017 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens lower at 64.48 per dollar

I expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.40-64.60/dollar today, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 64.48 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close 64.43.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The dollar index has been recovering after it touched a low in the recent past. I expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.40-64.60/dollar today."

He further added, "The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to trade within the 6.45-6.47 percent range today."

US dollar edged higher and yen tumbles as central bank outlooks come back into focus. New York Fed President Dudley reinforced expectations of further increases in interest rates.

