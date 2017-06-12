App
Jun 12, 2017 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trading range for the spot USD-INR pair will be 64 to 64.50, says Pramit Brahmbhatt.

Indian rupee opens lower at 64.30 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened lower in the early trade on Monday. It has slipped 6 paise to 64.30 per dollar from Friday’s close 64.24.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Weakness in gold and crude prices will help rupee to breach hurdle of 64.20/dollar. Trading range for the spot USD-INR pair will be 64 to 64.50."

The dollar is mildly higher after hitting a ten-day high last week. Ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting, with markets hoping for more guidance on the central bank's interest rate path.

Motilal Oswal in its report said that, the USD-INR pair could continue to consolidate ahead of India’s inflation and IIP numbers that will be released later today.

Ajay Magnulia of Edelweiss Capital said, "The markets have seen a strong round of buying momentum post the monetary policy review and this action might cool down today with the retail inflation data to be released post market closing."

"While inflation is expected to continue on its softening trajectory, participants might prefer to wait for the actual data to come in before resuming incremental buying."

"The 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.47-6.52 percent today," he added.

