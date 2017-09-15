Indian rupee opens lower at 64.14 per dollar
We expect a little bit of rupee bearishness to continue, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.
The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 64.14 per dollar on Friday against previous close 64.12.
Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "We expect the USD-INR to trade in a range of 64-64.20. We expect a little bit of rupee bearishness to continue."
He further added, "The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to move up slowly past 6.60 percent and the range today is seen between 6.59-6.62 percent."
The dollar fell against the safe-haven yen after North Korea launched a missile which flew over Japan earlier this morning.