Indian rupee opens lower at 63.98 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened lower at 63.98 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 63.93.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "Dollar had some respite as risk sentiment improved. We expect the USD-INR to remain rangebound within the 63.85-64.10 level for today."

He further added, "The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to trade within a range of 6.55-6.57 percent. The trend is up so we could see the yield moving towards 6.60 percent slowly."

The dollar held to large gains following a sharp rebound against the yen and euro, lifted by improving investor risk sentiment as worries over North Korea and hurricane IRMA receded.