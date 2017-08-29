Indian rupee opens lower at 63.95 per dollar
Weakness in dollar persists hence I expect the USD-INR pair to consolidate within the 63.80-64.10 range, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank
The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 63.95 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 63.90.
Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "Weakness in dollar persists hence I expect the USD-INR pair to consolidate within the 63.80-64.10 range. We have noticed support from the Central Bank around 63.87 levels."
He further added, "The 10-year benchmark bond yield saw good movement yesterday but could be rangebound within the 6.56-6.58 percent range today."