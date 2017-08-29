App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Aug 29, 2017 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens lower at 63.95 per dollar

Weakness in dollar persists hence I expect the USD-INR pair to consolidate within the 63.80-64.10 range, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank

Indian rupee opens lower at 63.95 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 63.95 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 63.90.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "Weakness in dollar persists hence I expect the USD-INR pair to consolidate within the 63.80-64.10 range. We have noticed support from the Central Bank around 63.87 levels."

He further added, "The 10-year benchmark bond yield saw good movement yesterday but could be rangebound within the 6.56-6.58 percent range today."

The dollar slumped to a four-month low against the yen after North Korea fired a missile that passed over northern Japan, the latest act of provocation by Pyongyang that has ramped up tensions in the region over the past month.

