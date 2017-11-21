Indian rupee opens higher at 65.08 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 65.08 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close 65.11.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "German political uncertainty has aided the dollar as the index consolidates around 94.03. In India, euphoria after the recent Moody's upgrade seems to be waning as the USD-INR settles around the 65 pivot."

"I expect the USD-INR to trade in a range of 65-65.20 for today."

"The 10-year benchmark bond yield has dropped from recent high of 7.05 percent. I expect the yield to trade between the 6.88-6.91 percent range today," he added.

The dollar touched its highest level against a basket of major currencies in nearly a week as the euro weakened on political risks linked to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's failure to form a three-way coalition government.

Traders await a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later today and the release on Wednesday of minutes from the Fed's November meeting for clues on the direction of US monetary policy.