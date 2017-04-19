Indian rupee opens higher at 64.60 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 64.60 per dollar on Wednesday versus 64.63 Tuesday.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Rupee has been weakening and may depreciate to 64.80/dollar. Trading range for the day will be 64.50-64.80/dollar."

The dollar index fell near a three-week low on disappointing US housing starts data and nervousness over trade talks between the United States and Japan. While Britain's pound soared after Prime Minister Theresa may called for a snap general election.